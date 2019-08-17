Unearthed In Mackay Today And It's Free

This is the third year Unearthed! will return to Mackay and is presented by Queensland Museum and BHP as part of Project DIG - the day will feature activities for the whole family including meeting and building robots, droid racing, exploring virtual reality, finding fossils, drone coding and more.

The event runs from 10am-5pm at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre and will allow local residents to have a fun-filled day of STEM entertainment. More information can be found here: https://projectdig.qm.qld.gov.au/Whats%20On/Unearthed%20in%20Mackay

Geosciences: Explore Central Queensland megafauna; grab your tools and get ready to help Queensland Museum experts look for evidence of long-gone creatures in the Fossil Finders zone; learn about geology and how volcanos work and much more.

Technology: Meet Pepper the Robot; learn to create virtual and augmented reality applications, take part in a LEGO robotics workshop; learn coding for drones and much more.

Art: Create megafauna origami to take home or get creative in the Maker Space; upcycle electronics to create art and much more.

Details

What: Unearthed!

Where: Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre

When: Saturday, 17 August, 2019

Time: 10am-5pm

More information: www.projectdig.qm.qld.gov.au