Unforeseen Rain Bomb Continues To Cause Havoc Across South-East Queensland

A severe thunderstorm pummelling down on Brisbane, Logan, Gold Coast and Moreton Bay is likely to continue over the next 24-hours.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been damaged, untethered boats and floating debris have caused major carnage along swollen riverbanks, while more than 20,000 homes remain without power as the 1000mm+ rain bomb continues to strike southeast Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the "rain bomb is sitting over SEQ" and it was "completely unforeseen it would stay for so long".

"As the severe weather event continues to evolve, we are working closely with all local councils, the Bureau of Meteorology, emergency services and power and water suppliers to keep Queenslanders updated," the premier tweeted.

Brisbane's city’s lord mayor, Adrian Schrinner, has warned this was a very different weather event, with floodwaters overwhelming the Brisbane River which peaked at 3.1 metres on Sunday morning.

“This is a unique event, there is no doubt about that,” Schrinner told reporters.

“In 2011 we saw the rain had stopped while the river continued to rise. Right now, we’re seeing rain bucketing down. We have a rain bomb above south-east Queensland, and it continues to come down.” - Cr Schrinner

Meanwhile, as the deluge continues, Queensland’s Assistant Commissioner for Fire and Emergency Services Andrew Short has issued a warning imploring people not to drive into floodwaters.

"The roads, a lot of roads are cut off with a lot of roads impassable and as an example, getting from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast now is extremely difficult. If people need to travel, the need to rethink their travel requirements, have a Plan B and not go out in this situation. It’s not a day to be on the road. It is not a day to test out your car to see how good it is in floodwaters."

"We understand that people have been stuck at home for a few days. That’s terminally the safest place to be if your house is high and dry, that’s certainly the safest place to be," he urged.

Recording its highest flood level in more than a century, Gympie in Queensland's south-east, remains under evacuation orders, after authorities declared it a disaster area.

Meantime, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northern regions of Brisbane, while major flood warnings are in place for numerous rivers including the Upper Brisbane, Stanley, Mary, Logan, Bremer and Mooloolah rivers.

