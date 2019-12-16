Uni Lecturer Loses The Plot, Blames Netflix For No One Rocking Up To His Class

A pissed-off professor at Victoria's Deakin University has taken to LinkedIn to vent his frustration at his law students for not bothering to rock up to his first lecture of the trimester.

The students were supposed to attend an 8am lecture for their new subject "Estate Planning" with Associate Professor Adrian Rafferty, except none of them bothered to show up.

Despite very obviously being a communication error between the students and the university, that didn't stop Rafferty taking to social media to make the old "my generation" argument.

Rafferty continued his rant in the comment section of his post, bypassing questions about a possible timetable stuff-up to instead blame the no-show's on "Netflix-bingers".

If the students don't bother to rock up next week make sure to check LinkedIn for an updated rant.