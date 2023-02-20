Unions Call To Ban Engineered Stone Products In Australia

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) have launched a campaign, urging the federal government to ban engineered stone products in which workers could potentially contract deadly lung diseases.

The engineered stone is a composite material containing high levels of crushed silica crystals. It is often used as kitchen benchtops and bathroom fittings in Australia.

However, when workers cut, ground or polish the engineered stone, it produces silica dust 100 times smaller than a grain of sand.

Listen to the full episode below:

Workers can be breathing it in without knowing, and are exposed to the risk of lung cancer, silicosis (an irreversible scarring and stiffening of the lungs), kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Despite dry-cutting of manufactured stone being banned in Queensland, Victoria and NSW in July last year, the material itself is still legal.

Liam O'Brien, Assistant Secretary at the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), urged the country to take action now.

"We are on the cusp of another industrial epidemic. One that would dwarf what we have seen in this country in relation to asbestos," he said.

According to a 2021 National Dust Disease Task Force report, nearly one in four workers exposed to silica dust from engineered stone before 2018 have been diagnosed with silicosis and other silica-related diseases.

Kyle Goodwin, a former stonemason worker, was diagnosed with silicosis in 2018. The doctor told him he had five to eight years to live.

In the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU)'s campaign video, Goodwin said, “Instead of planning a family, we are planning my funeral”.

“That's too high a price for anyone to pay. Nothing will save my life,” he said.

“But if you join the campaign to stop the importation and manufacture of engineered stone, you can help save someone else's. Please.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: