Unions NSW Granted 20 Days Domestic Violence Leave

Unions NSW have locked in 20 days of domestic violence and family leave which now also applies to casual employees.

The leave will be accessible from January of 2023 and will be available for all employees including casuals.

Casuals have previously been unable to access family and domestic violence leave.

Despite the push for more leave passing through NSW government, there were several cabinet ministers who were against the change.

Gender equity officer for Unions NSW Karen Willis said the extended leave will provide a better working culture.

When you give people the right to paid family violence leave you give them more than a entitlement, you shift the culture,” she said.



“That is why we have campaigned so hard for this new entitlement, both at Sydney Trains and across the NSW public sector.



“When people are leaving a violent home they shouldn’t have to think twice about whether they will have leave to do so. A difficult conversation with the boss is the least thing someone wants to navigate.



“This is a very positive development and we will closely monitor it implementation.”

