Unions, Southern Cross Care Workers Rally Over New Aged-Care Model

Union members and residents at Southern Cross Care will rally on Tuesday over a move to abolish specialist roles.

The aged care provider's new care model will see enrolled nurses, leisure and lifestyle staff and servery staff lose their jobs.

A direct response to recommendations following the Aged Care Royal Commission, CEO Robyn Boyd said the move means the roles and responsibilities for some of the workforce will change.

“For example, the federal government is no longer funding Enrolled Nurses as nurses, but as carers. This will have an impact so there are discussions taking place with our ENs now on what the options are to be redeployed in the organisation,” Mrs Boyd said.

“Some will continue on as carers continuing to perform as usual. Some may not want to do that, so we will offer other roles in the organisation where we are expanding our operations such as wellness centres and case managers for home and community services. Voluntary redundancies will also be offered.” - Southern Cross Care CEO Robyn Boyd

But concerns have already been raised, with the Health and Community Services Union (HACSU) pushing for a better outcome for workers.

The move to switch to a “household model” of care will directly impact more than 170 workers across nine Tasmanian facilities.

