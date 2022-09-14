United In Grief The Royal Family Accompany The Queen’s Coffin To Westminster Hall

The doors of Westminster Hall have now been opened after the Queen's coffin made the journey from Buckingham Palace overnight.

A somber King Charles III earlier led a procession, with his siblings Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward alongside him, all in military uniform, except for Prince Andrew who wore a morning suit adorned with medals.

United in grief, Princes William, and Prince Harry, also as a non-working royal not wearing military uniform, along with their wives followed the new king in the solemn procession to the 1,000-year-old hall where a short service was held.

Draped in the yellow and red Royal Standard flag, the Imperial State Crown sat atop the Queen's coffin on a purple velvet cushion.

Made of gold, the crown is set with around 3,000 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.

Mourners, who braced for rain and sunshine, lined up for hours to file past the Queen's coffin, with the queue expected to attract more than 330,000 people and stretching for more than 8km.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley and '10 everyday Australians' will fly out tonight to the United Kingdom for the Queen's funeral.

Mr Albanese is expected to view the Monarch's coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall until the funeral on Monday.

