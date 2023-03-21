United Nations Releases Survival Guide For Humanity

A recent report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is pushing for urgent action to minimise greenhouse gas emissions in order to adjust to “human-caused climate change”.

The “Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report”, which was released on Monday, included a survival guide for humanity to ensure a liveable and sustainable future.

The report reveals that temperatures have increased to 1.1 degree Celsius over pre-industrial levels as a result of the long-term burning of fossil fuels and unsustainable energy usage.

The report also indicates that food and water supplies are in jeopardy and more extreme weather disasters are also expected if major changes are not made to greenhouse gas emissions.

The IPCC have suggested “climate resilient development” in an attempt to cut emissions in half by the year 2030.

The proposal will involve access to clean energy, the introduction of low and zero carbon transport methods and cleaner air quality.

One of the authors behind the report, Christopher Trisos said the greatest change could come from prioritising marginalised communities.

“The greatest gains in wellbeing could come from prioritizing climate risk reduction for low-income and marginalized communities, including people living in informal settlements,” he said.

“Accelerated climate action will only come about if there is a many-fold increase in finance. Insufficient and misaligned finance is holding back progress.”

Significant changes to the electricity, food, transport, buildings industry and land sectors have been suggested as a viable way to cut emissions with a shift to low-carbon lifestyles also suggested as a priority.

