United States Bans Russian Vodka, Diamond & Seafood Imports

The US has announced another wave of sanctions against Russia, as Moscow continues its attack on Ukraine.

The latest round was enacted swiftly, with President Joe Biden banning Russian alcohol, diamonds and seafood.

Mr Biden said that these new sanctions would add "another crushing blow" and that Russia must "pay a price" for being "the aggressor" in the conflict.

The US President said that the ongoing removal of Russia as "most favoured nation" has been a joint effort with their NATO allies, G7 and EU.

"We are going to hit Putin harder, because the United States and our closest allies and partners, are acting in unison. The totality of our sanctions and export control is crushing the Russian economy".

“As [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia in the global stage,” he told reporters.

On Friday, Biden also said the US would continue add the names of more wealthy Russian oligarchs to the sanction list as well as banning the export of luxury goods to Russia.

“We’re also going to make it harder for them to buy high end products manufactured in our countries; we’re banning the export of luxury goods to Russia”

"Those are the latest steps we're taking but they're not the last steps we're taking," Mr Biden said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian parliamentarians over the Ukraine invasion.

The asset freezes and UK travel bans have fallen upon 386 MPs who voted to recognise two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine as independent last month.

