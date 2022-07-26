Universal DV Leave To Be Accessible By February Of 2023

Universal paid domestic and family violence is set to become available for Australian employees with landmark laws set to be put forward by the government this week.

The new laws which will allow more than 11million Australian workers including casual employees to access 10 days of paid domestic or family violence leave.

If the new laws are given the green light, they are expected to come into action by February of 2023.

While this date was agreed upon by a number of businesses, small businesses will be given an extra six months before the new law becomes applicable.

This means for small businesses, the new law won’t be active until August of 2023.

According to the Fair Work Commission, at least 2.7 million Australians will be eligible for the leave under modern awards.

Workplace Minister Tony Burke who had previously expressed the urgency of the new laws, told the Courier Mail the new laws would ensure all workers had access to domestic and family violence leave.

“Casual workers are not spared from family and domestic violence,” he said.

“In fact, women who are experiencing family and domestic violence are more likely to be employed in casual work.

“We cannot leave them behind. That’s why this has to be a universal entitlement.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact Womensline on 1800 811 811 or Mensline on 1300 789 978.

