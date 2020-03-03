University Holds Vigil for Mexican Restaurant

The United States are known for being dramatic, but this one takes the cake. Or should we say taco?

University students from Penn State, Pennsylvania have gathered to pay tribute to a closed Mexican eatery.

The nearby Taco Bell was a fast-food favourite and students gathered to pay their respects under a candlelight vigil on Sunday night.

After a Facebook event paying tribute to the restaurant gathered momentum, students gathered in their dozens to hum school chants, bring flowers and even dress up to mourn their loss.

Nik & Jules spoke to Tyler Miller, a student at the vigil who shared the footage of the service to Twitter. Check out their chat with him here:

And catch the scenes of dismay yourself: