University Of Tasmania Propose $86 Million Redevelopment Of Old Forestry Building

The former Forestry Tasmania building in the CBD, is closer to becoming the home of the University of Tasmania's business, economics, and law faculties.

Purchased by the university in 2018, the heritage-listed site on Melville and Brisbane Streets, is flagged for a major $86m redevelopment.

Located close to parks, student accommodation and services, Vice-Chancellor Rufus Black said the site was “perfectly located”.

“People who work in the city can study a short course at lunchtime or after work, or balance work and part time study,” Professor Black said.

“It’s also close to existing transport, which means that the area of Greater Hobart we can service with the facility is much bigger than the current Sandy Bay campus.” - Rufus Black

Spread across two floors, the architectural plans boast teaching spaces, collaborative areas, meeting rooms, office space, shower and change facilities, storage for 51 bicycles, and a laneway and pedestrian link.

But, when a level of opposition in the community and among business owners, a Hobart City councillor is driving for an independent inquiry into UTAS's proposal.

Alderman Jeff Briscoe will bring a motion to the council’s next general meeting to produce a report on an inquiry, in a bid to drive transparency.

“It is the biggest real estate plan ever proposed in the Hobart City council history and it affects the CBD and Sandy Bay,” Mr Briscoe said.

“It shouldn’t be left to behind-the-scenes dealings.” - Alderman Briscoe

Publicly advertised, the development application will be considered by the Hobart City Council later this year.

