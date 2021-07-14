Unknown Shooting In Mindarie Sees Locals Horrified

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Mindarie boat ramp car park on July 13.

The Police Commissioner said several shots were fired between two or three vehicles in the marina boat ramp carpark at around 8pm.

Mindarie Shooting:

An orange Mustang was one of the vehicles caught in the firing line, but soon found empty after a high-speed chase with the police.

Neighbours have been left terrified, but the shooting is presumed to be related to an internal gang fight about drugs, crime and power.

The Tactical Response Group has raided properties in Perth’s northern suburbs in the hopes of finding evidence to support the suspected bikie related incident.

While no arrests have been made yet, the Gang Crime Squad is hunting several people believed to have been involved.

