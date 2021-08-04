Unleaded Petrol Prices Rocket To $1.69 Per Litre

If you are thinking of filling up your car with petrol on Wednesday August 4, you might want to hold off for just one more day.

The average price of unleaded petrol is soaring to a new record high.

Just overnight, the price has jumped to $1.69, which is more than 30 cents per litre.

Soaring Prices Of Petrol:

Fuel Watch Manager Ben Derecki said that the increase in fuel price is due to a number of factors.

“We are also seeing some retailers go for a larger price height on the Wednesday but then also a quicker drop on the Thursday, so those a couple of those changes are influencing what is happening”, he said.

Derecki confirmed there are still over 30 fuel sites selling unleaded petrol below $1.40 per litre.

“If you jump onto the fuel watch website, you can have a look at whatever your area is and narrow it down to that, to find out where the cheapest price is in your area”, he said.

Find the cheapest petrol near you right here.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr