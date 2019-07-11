Unlock Rare David Bowie's Space Oddity Recording And Moon Experience With New Release

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie's classic single 'Space Oddity' a rare, cosmic experience is being unlocked.

The iconic rock release coincided with the moon landing and the two anniversaries have combined for an immersive app experience, along with a limited edition David Bowie release.

Launching SPACE ODDITY X UNLOCK THE MOON EXPERIENCE today, fans are encouraged to visit www.spaceoddity50.com on their phone, then once the phone's camera is directed towards the moon a brand new mix of 'Space Oddity'.

The new “Space Oddity” video will be premiered in its entirety on July 20th during Apollo 11: A 50th Anniversary Celebration—One Small Step, One Giant Leap, a one-night-only tribute to the 1969 moon landing from the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), in collaboration with NASA on Saturday, July 20 at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

A double 7-inch single of “Space Oddity” is available 12th July, featuring both the original “Space Oddity” mono version plus the original B-side “Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud” and brand new 2019 mixes of each by Tony Visconti. The single edit of the new 2019 Tony Visconti mix of “Space Oddity” will also be available for streaming and digital download tomorrow.

Get the experience: www.spaceoddity50.com

More info:

www.davidbowie.com

www.facebook.com/davidbowie

For all that matters in Rock News this week:





