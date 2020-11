UNO dropped an absolute bombshell on social media this week in reply to a specific game rule.

Donovan Mitchell who plays for the Utah Jazz in the NBA, took to Twitter to ask whether players had to say “uno” when playing the final card of their hand.

Well, he got a response from UNO and it sparked controversy.

However, Mitchell was not on the same page.

Want more funny stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here: