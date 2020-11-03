Unreleased Alternate Van Halen Tracks Have Just Been Dug Out Of Archives

An unreleased version of Van Halen's "Hot for Teacher" has been dug up which features Eddie Van Halen duelling himself on the bass and completely different lyrics.

The alternate 1984 hit, was among a plethora of unheard and unreleased items, rediscovered 15 years ago by Independent Contractor Brian Kehew, who was tasked with riffling through the Warner Bros. archives to find material to be released as an expanded reissue of Van Halen's studio albums.

In an interview for Sunset Sound, Brian Kehew explains the difference between the original release and the archived version of "Hot for Teacher".

"Dave's original vocal had different words. That is a strange one, because Eddie plays bass on that one. ... And on the intro, which is that great guitar part, he actually doubled it on the bass. But probably, they couldn't quite play it live, so they didn't keep it on the record. But they did keep Ed's bass track on the actual record." - Brian Kehew

For those of you wondering what the bass and guitar duel could have sounded like, Kehew references similarities between the duel and Steve Van & Billy Sheehan's solo debut Eat 'Em and Smile.

"If you've heard 'Shyboy' ...they did the exact kind of idea... They took that idea, to do the bass and the guitar doubling and tapping each other in octaves, which is exactly what Eddie tried to do..." - Brian Kehew



The unreleased music dates back to Van Halen's time at Sunset Sound in 1977.

Along with the alternate versions of "Hot for Teacher" & "Little Dreamer", there are also bootleg demos such as "Bring on the Girls" and "Voodoo Queen" which eventually became "Beautiful Girls" and "Mean Street".

Check out the full interview with Brian Kehew below...

