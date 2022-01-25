Unruly Prison Covid Outbreak In Far North Queensland

Queensland is in the throes of its worst Covid outbreak within a correctional facility since the pandemic began.

It comes as authorities in Far North Queensland are desperately trying to manage an outbreak in a men's prison where more than 100 inmates have tested positive.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) has confirmed 105 prisoners have contracted Covid, plunging another 322 inmates into isolation as close contacts.

Twenty-one officers have also tested positive.

Housing about 900 inmates, the Lotus Glen Correctional Facility is a high- and low-security men's prison 25km south of Mareeba.

"Different parts of the centre will be in different levels of lockdown – from in-cell isolation for close contacts through to relatively normal structured day routine for unaffected prisoners in other parts of the centre," the QCS said in a statement.

"These arrangements are regularly reviewed with Queensland Health, and as soon as they indicate it is safe to do so, we will ease restrictions."

"QCS has strong planning and robust processes in place to manage COVID-19 incursions from the community, including a four-stage operational plan which allows agile and effective responses to emerging situations."

Earlier this year, prison visits were cancelled when 4 officers and one inmate were conformed to be Covid-positive sending the unit into lockdown.

"Every prisoner in Queensland has been offered vaccination, and anecdotally the uptake amongst prisoners is higher than the general public."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.