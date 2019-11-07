“Untenable” | League Legend Urges Roosters & Latrell Mitchell To Cut Ties Immediately
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
GETTY IMAGES
The relationship between the Sydney Roosters and Latrell Mitchell has now become untenable according to league legend Mark Geyer.
Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer believes the relationship has soured beyond repair saying Mitchell has already played his last game for the club.
LISTEN HERE:
MG also discussed the report suggesting Mitchell could be off to North Queensland to sign with the Cowboys; hear the full chat below.