Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Cleared To Defend Wimbledon Title

World tennis star Novak Djokovic has been given the green light to defend his Wimbledon title, despite remaining unvaccinated.

As the vaccine is not a condition of entry into Britain, the ALL England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said whilst protection against COVID "is encouraged" ... "it will not be a condition of entry to compete".

The World number one was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January this year, after being deported home by the Australian immigration department over his vaccination stance.

Djokovic claimed Wimbledon trophies in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019, before beating Italian Matteo Berrettini on the grass venue last July.

Meanwhile, players have spoken against Wimbledon's call to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in this year's event, for reasons relating to the perpetuating war in Ukraine.

Grand Slam organisers were largely criticised by the ATP, who claim discrimination by disallowing stars such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka to play in the June event.

All England Club Chairman Ian Hewett defended the move.

"We considered a wide variety of factors. After lengthy and careful consideration, we came to two firm conclusions," he told reporters.

"First, even if we were to accept entries (from Russian and Belarusian players) with written declarations, we would risk their success or participation being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which we could not accept."

"Second, we have a duty to ensure no actions should put players or their families at risk. We understand and deeply regret the impact this will have on all the people affected.

"We believe we have made the most responsible decision possible. We believe there is no viable alternative in this truly exceptional and tragic situation.”

