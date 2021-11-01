Unvaccinated Population In NSW May Have To Wait Longer To Leave Lockdown

New South Wales’ daily Covid case numbers continue to decline with 135 local infections recorded in the last 24 hours up until 8 pm last night.

Sadly four more deaths were also recorded.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the lockdown for the unvaccinated might be extended until 95% of the population is double dosed.

“We set a roadmap to provide clarity and certainty for people but we want to drive that vaccination rate as high as we can to around 95% and ultimately if there are also opportunities to bring forward some of those relaxing of restrictions we’ll do that as well,” he said.

The state's Covid Committee will meet this week to discuss their options.

Meanwhile, you can now access DIY Covid testing kits from Coles and Woolworth supermarkets, costing between $10 to $50 dollars each. The swab tests return results in under twenty minutes.

