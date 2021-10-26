Unvaccinated Teenager: Gold Coast's Latest Covid Alert

Queensland have reported two new Covid infections on Tuesday.

An unvaccinated Gold Coast teenager is one of the latest cases, after presenting himself to a hospital emergency department with a headache.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The 17-year-old is a household contact of a woman who recently travelled into the state from NSW.

The other case is a Melbourne woman in her 30's who has been in home quarantine.

In Parliament on Tuesday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed a third case, not listed is a Gympie truck driver who tested positive in NSW.

Ms Palaszczuk said the new cases highlight that Queensland is not immune to the pandemic.

“We have contained dozens of outbreaks but, as NSW, Victoria, the ACT and New Zealand have discovered, it only takes one case to cause a massive outbreak,” she said “Our only protection is to get vaccinated".

“Because of the time it takes between doses, Queenslanders have just five days to get their first dose so that they can be fully vaccinated in time for Christmas, when families can once again be reunited with loved ones.” - Premier Palaszczuk

It comes as the state's health authorities are working around the clock to get Queenslander's vaxxed ahead of that December 17 deadline.

Queensland's Vaccination coordinator Shane Chelepy told the Nine Network that those areas which do not reach the 80 per cent double-dose milestone could be subject to restrictions if outbreaks occur.

"I think the Premier and the chief health officer's have been quite clear on this," he said.

"The areas that don't reach 80 per cent, if we have an outbreak in those areas, restrictions will need to be applied". - Shane Chelepy

The latest Covid scare on the Gold Coast comes after an unvaccinated Uber driver, tested positive to the virus after he was infectious in the community for 10 days.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.