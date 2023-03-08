Up To $86,000 In Penalties For Spray Drift Offences In Queensland

Farmers are reminded to apply best practices to minimise spray drift, with any off-target damage facing significant penalties of up to $86,250.

Biosecurity Queensland Chief Biosecurity Officer Malcolm Letts said spray drift management strategies should maximise weed control and minimise chemical costs.

“Spray drift management strategies reduce the risk of unintended impacts to neighbours and the environment, and ensure more herbicide lands where it should, to maximise weed control and minimise chemical costs,” Mr Letts said.

Mr Letts encouraged farmers to communicate with their neighbours about the timing of the spray operations.

Farmers are also required to identify sensitive areas and no spray zones with label instructions following the Chemical Usage (Agriculture and Veterinary) Control Act 1988.

Mr Letts said Biosecurity Queensland had a compliance program to investigate the use of agricultural chemicals contrary to their approved label instructions.

“This includes requirements to follow all instructions appearing on agricultural chemical labels, including spray drift constraints, and to make and keep spray records,” he said.

“Significant penalties may apply—up to $86,250 for individuals and $431,250 for companies.”

