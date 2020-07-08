Update: Cross Border Travel

An update has been made cross border travel restrictions in South Australia.

The Emergency Management (Cross Border Travel No 7) (COVID-19) Direction 2020 has been revoked and replaced by the Emergency Management (Cross Border Travel No 8) (COVID-19) Direction 2020. This new Direction comes into effect as of 0001 Thursday 9 July 2020

This Direction creates three (3) groups of travellers;

Persons arriving from a low community transmission zone. These persons are those people who arrive from Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania and have for the 14 days prior to arrival not been in any other place other than a low community transmission zone. These people do not have to comply with any of the requirements of the Direction. Persons travelling from a place outside of South Australia (other than Victoria). All persons arriving from a place outside of South Australia, other than from a low community transmission zone, must self-quarantine in accordance with Schedule 3 of the direction, unless they are an Essential Traveller under Schedule 1 being for the purpose of; National and State security and governance, provided they have a letter from their executive level manager of officer of a military or defence organisation. Emergency Services Worker Commercial transport and freight services – general Remote or isolated workers-general Cross border community members who have reasonable cause to travel across the border for; employment, education, providing care and support to, or receive care and support from, another person, or obtaining food, petrol or medical care or supplies. However the person must not travel more than 50 kms into South Australia to undertake these task. Persons travelling from Victoria. A person travelling from Victoria is prohibited from entering South Australia unless they are an Essential Traveller under Schedule 2 being for the purpose of; National and State security and governance (Victorian resident), provided they have a letter from their executive level manager of officer of a military or defence organisation. Health Services – the provision of health services within South Australia, only upon the approval of the CE of the Dept of Health and Wellbeing, the SA Chief Public Health Officer or deputy Chief Public Health Officer. Commercial transport and freight services – (Victorian residents) Urgent medical, dental or health treatment only upon the approval of the CE of the Dept of Health and Wellbeing, the SA Chief Public Health Officer or deputy Chief Public Health Officer. Passing through Compassionate grounds Consular employee

All Essential Travellers, expect those that are classified as National and State security and governance must maintain close contact records for the 14 days after arrival, and keep those records for a further 28 days after that.

Where a person is an Essential Traveller of the class – Remote or isolated worker – work in Victoria, they person must self-quarantine on their return to South Australia as per Schedule 3.

It should be noted that when Essential travellers (under Schedule 2) who are not performing the functions of an essential traveller or are travelling from place to place to perform those functions they must self-quarantine and wear a mask when in public.

People travelling from Victoria into South Australia are prohibited from entering South Australia except on the following roads

Sturt Highway, Yamba

Wentworth Road, Renmark

Mallee Highway, Pinnaroo

Dukes Highway, Wolseley

High Street, Frances (which terminates at Minimay—Frances Road, Frances)

Wimmera Highway, Laurie Park

Edenhope Road, Wrattonbully

Casterton Road, Penola

Glenelg Highway, Myora

Princes Highway, Glenburnie

Glenelg River Road, Donovans/Nelson

Lindsay Point Road—Lacey Avenue, Murtho

Summerton Road—Mulcra Road (becomes Panitya North Road), Pinnaroo

Wolseley Road—Serviceton North Road, Wolseley

Binnum—Benayeo Road, Binnum

Shepherds Road—Kybybolite Road, Kybyolite

Langkoop Road—Casterton-Naracoorte Road, Koppamurra

Derghom Road—Dorodong Road, Penola

Mingbool Road, Pleasant Park

Caroline Road, Caroline

Dry Creek Road, Caroline

They may only use a road not listed above it is an emergency or if the road cuts a person’s property and it is required to use that road to enter their property.

Cross Border community members must not use roads to cross the South Australia border from Victoria, unless listed in schedule 4.

Schedule 3 – Self Quarantine requirements.

A person who is required to self-quarantine must

Identify a suitable place to reside and remain for the 14 days commencing on the date of arrival; Must travel the most direct route to that place Remain at that place segregated from other persons Remain at that place, except for obtaining medical care or supplies; any other emergency situation or for a reason approved by the State coordinator or his delegate; Takes reasonable steps to ensure no other person enters that place unless they usually live there, or the other person is self-quarantining or for medical or emergency purposes. It should be noted that if that person who normally resides at the premises is not also self-quarantining then the place is not deemed suitable for self-quarantining of the person.

Other than exempt persons, regardless of whether those persons normally reside together (in a residence or other communal living environment).. An exempt person is a person required to provide care and support to, or receive care and support from, the person self-quarantining ;