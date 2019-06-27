UPDATE: Four Charged Over Chinchilla Break and Enter

Four teenagers have been charged following investigations into the break in of a store at a Chinchilla shopping centre on June 25.

Around 12.30am, the group allegedly forced their way into the Middle Street store, taking entertainment and electrical items before leaving the store.

As a result of the incident, there was significant damage caused to the store.

Two 15-year-old boys and two 14-year-old boys have been charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and officers continue to appeal for anyone with further information to contact them.

POLICELNIK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

QUOTE REF #: QP1901222255

