Update: Memphis Police Confirm Suspected Shooter In Custody

Police in Memphis, Tennessee have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting spree live streamed on social media.

"Suspect is in custody," police said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted."

About two hours earlier police had issued an alert warning the public about an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings in the city.

Police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly recorded his actions on Facebook.

A Meta spokesperson said Facebook had "identified and removed the Live content prior to the Memphis Police Department's initial public alert".

According to local television station Fox13, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told reporters that Kelly caused at least 8 crime scenes and has killed four people and injuring three more.

Police did not know of a motive for the shooting.

