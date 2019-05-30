UPDATE: Prison Escapee Arrested By NSW Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly escaped from a minimum-security correctional facility at Glen Innes.

The 27 year old man was reported missing from the facility near Glen Innes, about 8:50am on Tuesday 28 May 2019.

About 3:45pm on Wednesday, officers from New England Police District located the man in dense bushland 70km east of Glen Innes on the Gwydir Highway.

He was arrested and taken to Glen Innes Police Station where he was charged with inmate escape from lawful custody.

He was refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court today.

Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.