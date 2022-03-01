UPDATED: Missing Baby Found With Stolen Vehicle In Melbourne’s South East

A baby boy has been reunited with his family following a search for an alleged stolen vehicle in Melbourne’s southeast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports a white 2013 Toyota RAV 4 was allegedly stolen on Putt Grove in Keysborough about 2.10pm.

Investigators have been told an adult had just exited the still running Toyota when an unknown man allegedly entered the driver’s seat and drove away from the scene with the 11-month-old baby still inside the vehicle.

The baby and the Toyota were located in Cranbourne around 5.40pm and a man was taken into custody.

A 46-year-old Frankston man in assisting police with their enquiries, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Reported earlier:

An 11-month-old baby is missing after a car was stolen in Melbourne’s south-east with the child inside.

The car was allegedly left idling in Putt Grove in Keysborough, when a shirtless man jumped into the driver's seat and drove away with the baby onboard.

"Investigators have been told an adult had just exited the still-running Toyota when an unknown man entered the driver's seat and drove away from the scene," a police spokesperson said.

The car was last seen travelling east on Cheltenham Road near Corrigan Road.

The man is about 50 to 60-years-old, and around 178cm tall. He was last seen wearing black shorts with no short.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the white 2013 Toyota Rav 4, registered 1HS 5OZ.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call “000”.

