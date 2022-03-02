NSW, Queensland COVID Cases Climb After Delayed Reporting

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed he was diagnosed with the virus, COVID numbers across NSW steadily climbed.

NSW has recorded five new COVID-related deaths, while Victoria's Health Department reported on 28 fatalities.

Queensland Health say the spike in daily reported cases are as a result of the recent floods.

It comes as Australia's Covid vaccine rollout ticked off another milestone, 50% of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

The figure was passed on Monday, confirming that more than 1.1 million children in the aghe bracket have begun step one of their vaccination process.

Find below all the latest information and daily figures, updated regularly through the day as state's reveal totals.

Covid cases across Australia:

Victoria

New cases: 7,126 (increase)

Covid-related deaths: 28

Hospital and ICU admissions: 264 (increase) / 37

NSW

New cases: 10,650 (increase)

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,072 (decrease) / 45

Tasmania

New cases: 868 (decrease)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 5,011 (increase)

Covid-related deaths: 24

Hospital and ICU admissions: 316 (decrease) / 26

*Queensland Health say the spike in cases are a result of delayed reporting due to recent floods

WA

New cases: 1,770 (increase)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / O

SA

New cases: 2.075 (increase)

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 112 (decrease) / 7

ACT

New cases: 1,053 (increase)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 (increase) / 0

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.