UPDATED: Police Confirm Four Dead In Jumping Castle Tragedy

Four children have died, and several others remain critical after a jumping castle incident in Tasmania’s north on Thursday morning.

Emergency services along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport about 10am, after a freak wind event caused the jumping castle to lift into the air.

"Several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene as well as in hospitals," Tasmanian police said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those involved. No further details about the fatality can be released at this stage for privacy reasons”

Describing the scene as "distressing", Commander Debbie Williams confirmed earlier from school grounds in the early afternoon that a second fatality had been confirmed.

"Tragically I can confirm that there are two deceased children after an incident today at Hillcrest Primary School," Commander Williams said.

"This is a very tragic event, and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders."

"There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene," she said.

"Counselling is being made available to the families affected by this in the school community along with the first responders." - Commander Williams

Upon hearing the news, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the accident was "unthinkably heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out… and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart," he told reporters.

Meantime, Premier Peter Gutwein, who was at a Covid press conference when the tragedy occurred, said the situation was heartbreaking.

"My thoughts are obviously with the people involved but obviously the parents of the children that have been injured and with the emergency services," Mr Gutwein said.

The primary school were celebrating the end-of-year with a "Big Day In" celebration, instead of a usual school picnic.

Activities included the jumping castle, zorb balls, slippery slide, water and sprinkler play.

“The purpose for the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates,” the school wrote on their Facebook page this week.

Police are expected to provide further details during a media conference in Devonport later this afternoon.

It is currently unknown how many children have been injured.

