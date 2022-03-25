UPDATED: Three Bodies Found In Burnt-Out Car In Melbourne’s South-East

Detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad are investigating the deaths of three people in a burnt-out car, in Melbourne's south-east overnight.

Emergency services responded to reports of a car on fire on the Western Port Highway in Cranbourne West shortly about 8pm on Thursday.

“We were called out there for a car that was reported on fire,” a police spokesperson told 3AW Radio.

“We’ve had our investigators working throughout the night to piece that one together,” the spokesperson said. “The investigations are ongoing.”

Once the fire was extinguished police discovered three bodies inside the vehicle.

Police believe the bodies found belong to a woman in her 30s and two girls aged under six.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances leading up to the fire are still being determined, however police are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the fire.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au

