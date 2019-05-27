Upgrade To Busy Mount Low Intersection Wrapping Up Mid June

Changes are coming to one of Townsville’s busiest intersections.

Work has begun on the installation of a dual-lane roundabout at the Shoalmarra Drive and Mount Low Parkway intersection.

To fulfill the plans, residents of Shoalmarra Drive are being asked to detour onto Bonnet Road until the completion on mid-June.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the roundabout is a part of Council’s commitment to improving infrastructure across the city.

“This is a critical project to improve safety for everyone who travels through this intersection,” Cr Hill said.

“This road closure is necessary to get the job finished and open the intersection back up for the community.

“This was one of our many shovel-ready projects and I would like to thank the Australian Government for providing the funding.”

Traffic management and detours will be in place while the Council crews carry out the works.