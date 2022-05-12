Upgrade To Central Coast Roads Part Of Morrison's Pre-Election Campaign

Scott Morrison has unveiled a pre-election pledge of $40 million towards safer roads across Central Coast.

Joining Member for Robertson, Lucy Wicks, the Prime Minister pledged the funding in addition to the $86.5m previously delivered to the local council, as part of the Central Coast Roads Package.

The infrastructure investment will create local jobs, and fulfil maintenance backlog following recent catastrophic weather events.

"A strong economy means we continue to improve roads across the Central Coast, helping residents get home sooner and safer," Morrison said.

Wicks said working with local residents is a key priority to address road and rail issues across the coastal region.

"Better local roads, particularly after the recent storms, is the number one issue raised with me and this funding will upgrade some of our worst roads across the Coast," she said.

"Upgrading roads such as The Scenic Rd through MacMasters Beach, Killcare and Killcare Heights, Rickard Rd in Empire Bay and Rabaul Avenue in Umina Beach will make life easier for so many people living on the Central Coast."

The infrastructure projects will target reconstruction of roads, resurfacing of lanes, and improve overall safety for both locals and visitors.

