Can You Help Corryong Have A New Years Eve On January 31st?

The bushfires have affected a lot of us in different ways and our community has done an amazing job to help get our Border towns closer to being back on their feet.

But with what has been a stressful and tragic time, leads to a need to kick back and let our hair down too.

Which is why The Upper Murray Pizza Shop in Corryong are looking to put some much-needed smiles on some faces by having a celebration that the fires put a stop to on New Years Eve.

Upper Murray Pizza in Corryong are currently looking for musicians to help have a second crack at New Years Eve, just reschuduling to January 31st.

If you could help out, get in contact with the Upper Murray Pizza Facebook page or us at 105.7 Triple M!