Urgent Alerts For Many QLD Flights With Infected Flight Attendant

Passengers onboard flights in multiple Queensland locations are being urged to get tested immediately and quarantine at home following revelations a flight attendant tested positive to Covid in Queensland overnight.

The flight attendant was possibly infectious on board six flights between July 11th and 12th between Brisbane, Longreach, Gladstone and Hervey Bay.

"It is absolutely urgent that we get every passenger on those flights tested as soon as possible." - QLD Acting Premier, Steven Miles

The news has left health authorities scrambling against the clock with contact tracing underway.

Authorities are asking anyone flying, at airports or feeling any Covid symptoms to get tested immediately.

It's understood the woman in her 30s travelled between Brisbane and Longreach on July 11 on Qantas flights QF 2534 and QF 2535. They also worked on flight 2346 from Brisbane to Gladstone on July 11. On July 12 on flight 2331 from Gladstone to Brisbane, flight 2374 from Brisbane to Hervey Bay on July 12 and flight 2375 from Hervey Bay to Brisbane on July 12.

She stayed at the Mercure Hotel in Gladstone on July 11.

The woman lives in Brisbane's north at Banyo. She reportedly became unwell on July 13 but waited nearly 10 days before getting tested. Testing reveals the woman is linked to the Sydney cluster but it remains a mystery how and where she became infected.

New Covid testing clinics have opened at Longreach Hospital as well as another at its showgrounds from 9 am Friday.

