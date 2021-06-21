Urgent Investigation Underway As Woman Tests Positive To COVID After Release From Hotel Quarantine In Brisbane

Queensland authorities are investigating another possible breach of hotel quarantine with a woman in her 30's testing positive after completing 14 days of hotel quarantine in Brisbane.

The international flight crew member had arrived into Brisbane on June 5 on an Emirates flight from Dubai and came into contact with a passenger who had the Delta variant.

Health authorities advise the woman had returned three negative results, including on day 12, before testing positive shortly after being released from quarantine at 9am on Saturday from the Four Points hotel.

The woman visited the Brisbane Airport’s DFO between 4 - 4.30pm, then wandered the city's CBD from 5-6pm, before dining at the Portuguese Family Centre restaurant at Ellen Grove, in southwest Brisbane.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young confirmed authorities believe she contracted the virus in hotel quarantine.

"We now have the genome sequence back and it clearly shows it is exactly the same as another person’s genome sequence who was also in that crew hotel. So, we are just working out how that transmission occurred. There is no doubt that she has acquired it in the hotel or at some point when she has come into contact with that person. That person was not on that Emirates flight, they were on a totally different flight" - CHO Jeannette Young

Contact tracers are going through CCTV from potential exposure sites to identify people she may have come into contact with.

