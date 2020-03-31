Urgent public assistance is required to locate missing Shepparton teenager Georgia Styles.

Georgia is 15 and was last seen at the Shepparton train station around 8:30pm on Monday 23rd March.

Police and Georgia's family have great concerns for her welfare due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

Anyone who sees Georgia is urged to contact Shepparton police station on 03 5820 5777

