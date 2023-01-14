Urgent Recall For Popular Laxative Product

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission have issued an urgent recall for a laxative product.

According to the consumer watchdog, the product is missing a label which warns pregnant women, children and women who are breast feeding not to use the product.

The recall was issued by the ACCC for the laxative ComforCleanse by Young Living Essential Oils.

The product description says the laxative is a “high-powered herbal formula that supports normal digestive and colon function”.

According to the ACCC, the product failed disclose the incorporation of fennel (or Foeniculum vulgate).

The ACCC have recalled all products which have a use by date of March 29, 2023 as well as bottles with the ID number ‘Lot 15500101’.

Anyone who returns their products to Young Living will receive a full refund.

The company will also be contacting customers with information regarding the recall.

