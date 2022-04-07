URGENT Recall Of Kinder Surprise Over Fears Of Potential Salmonella

Food Standards Australia has issued an urgent recall of four Kinder products.

Ferrero Australia Pty. Ltd is recalling a range of Kinder products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

“Consumers should not eat this product and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.”

The Kinder products that have been recalled are:

Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g) - best before dates from 7/10/22 up to and including 20/11/22

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g - best before dates from 23/8/22 up to and including 13/9/22

Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g - best before dates from 23/8/22 up to and including 13/9/22

Kinder Surprise Maxi - Natoons 100g - best before dates from 23/8/22 up to and including 13/9/22

These Kinder Surprise products have been recalled. Credit: Food Standards Australia

They chocolate could potentially cause illness if consumed, with Food Standards Australia warning people not to eat it.

The products have been available for sale nationally at Coles, Woolworths, Target, Kmart, Big W, independent food retailers including IGA and petrol stations, and online.

The Kinder Surprise 20g single and three-pack eggs in white, blue and pink varieties are not affected, as well as all other Kinder products.

The products can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.

