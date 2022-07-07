Urgent Recall Of Potentially Contaminated Batches Of Lucas’ Pawpaw Ointment

A nationwide recall by Australia’s medicines regulator has been issued for several Lucas’ Papaw Ointment batches due to microbial contamination.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) announced an Australia wide recall of 11 batches of the topical ointment, popular as a treatment for sunburn, nappy rash, splinters and eczema.

The microorganisms have been identified as Aspergillus tubingensis, Sordaria humana, Penicillium paneum and Paenibacillus glucanolyticus.

Although these moulds and bacteria pose minimal risk to the general population, there is a remote risk that immunocompromised people could become ill if they are exposed to these organisms.

The affected products come in 15g, 75g and 200g sizes.

The affected batch numbers are:

00522D22, 15g, Expiry April 2025

00822E25, 15g, Expiry May 2025

00822E26, 15g, Expiry May 2025

00822E27, 15g, Expiry May 2025

00822F01, 15g, Expiry June 2025

00822F03, 15g, Expiry June 2025

00822F06, 15g, Expiry June 2025

00822E31, 15g, Expiry May 2025

00522E04, 75g, Expiry May 2025

00522E05, 75g, Expiry May 2025

00822E30, 200g, Expiry May 2025

People who have a container of Lucas' Papaw Ointment are advised to check the batch number, and if it is listed above to ‘immediately stop using it’ and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

