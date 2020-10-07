Urgent Repairs Underway to Blue Lake Water Supply

To enable urgent repair works to replace critical valves at our Blue Lake water pump station in Mount Gambier, SA Water have temporarily switched the regional city’s drinking water supply to be sourced from the local borefield.

The water remains safe to drink and meets Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, but some customers may notice a slight difference in water aesthetics, including taste, colour, odour or hardness.

Water supply will be reverted back to the Blue Lake once works are complete – which SA Water expect to take one to four weeks – and operational and water quality testing have been undertaken.

For more information, please call our Customer Care Centre on 1300 SA WATER.