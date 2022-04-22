US Agrees To Send $800m In Military Aid To Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has announced an additional package of $800m in military aid to be sent to Ukraine, pledging to assist the country in its defence against Russia.

The most recent attacks have focused largely on Russia's takeover of the eastern Donbas region, forcing civilians and citizens to take shelter or attempt to flee.

In addition to the weaponry pledge, Biden said the US will provide $500m in economic assistance to Ukraine to help support their losses. The US has also agreed to impose a ban on all Russian convoys entering US ports.

"Today, I’m announcing another $800m to further augment Ukraine’s ability to fight in the east and Donbas region" Biden said on Thursday.

"This package includes heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers and 144,000 rounds of ammunition to go with those howitzers. It also includes more tactical drones."

After failing to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Moscow pulled back its armed forces and shifted their focus on the Donbas region.

To keep its economy afloat, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine require $7bn each month amid losses inflicted by Russia.

"The Russian troops are deliberately destroying all facilities in our country that could provide an economic basis for life. Railway stations, food warehouses, bakery plants, oil terminals," he said while addressing leaders of the World Bank.

"As of now, given the economic downturn and broken economic ties, we need up to $ 7 billion in financial support each month. Ukraine will need hundreds of billions of dollars to recover from this war. I’m sure each of you has these calculations, I’m sure of it.”

It comes as Moscow rejected Ukraine's proposal to hold a truce agreement over the Orthodox Christian Easter weekend.

The UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, called for the truce to allow humanitarian aid and safe passages for civilians in need.

"The four-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine," Guterres said.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said the request was not genuine, saying it would only give Ukrainian fighters more time to prepare for the days ahead.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.