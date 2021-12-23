US Approves First Ever Pill For COVID Treatment

The health regulator in the US has authorised the use of the Pfizer anti-COVID pill, the first of its kind.

Americans will be able to treat themselves from home, taking the drug to worsen any potential COVID symptoms.

Named Paxlovid, the recently authorised drug is a faster and cheaper way for treatment against the virus, although there will be limited supplies early on.

"The efficacy is high, the side effects are low and it’s oral. It checks all the boxes," doctor Gregory Poland from a Minnesota-based medical centre.. “You’re looking at a 90 percent decreased risk of hospitalisation and death in a high-risk group — that’s stunning."

Any previous drugs against the virus are through an IV or injection.

The US Government have reportedly agreed to buy enough Paxlovid for 10 million people.

Trial data shows the new pill is 90% effective to prevent the risk of death and hospitalisation for high-risk patients.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the globe following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

