US Bloke's Gun Falls From His Pocket, Hits The Ground, Shoots Him In The Nuts

A bloke in the United States has accidentally shot himself in the nuts.

News outlets are reporting that Peter Jacobsson dropped his firearm while walking in Nebraska last Wednesday.

The bulle fired directly into his genitals once it hit the ground, local police believe.

Old mate is being treated in hospital for his injuries that are not life-threatening.

After all that, despite already having a bullet lodged in his genitals, police charged Jacobson on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city and possession of a deadly weapon.