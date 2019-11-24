US Country Star Kip Moore Announces Australian Tour

Kip Moore will bring his electric live set to Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday 17th March and Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday 18th March while he's in town for the CMC Rocks country music festival, March 2020.

After a sell out East Coast tour last year, Kip's Aussie fans are rabid, with fans eager for another dose of this huge live show, being his fourth visit down under.

Kip is set to play new songs to Aussie fans on the 2020 tour, including the number 1 single 'She's Mine', the first taste of this forthcoming album.

Joining Kip Moore on his Aussie shows is special guest Jimmie Allen, who's bringing his country, pop, R&B tunes to life on these dates.

KIP MOORE AUSTRALIA MARCH 2020

With special guest Jimmie Allen



THE DROVE MEMBER PRE-SALE

via thedrove.com

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 27 November (11AM local time) or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted



GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 2 December (11am local time) ticket info here



Don't miss out on CMC Rocks, more info here



