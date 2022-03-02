US President Launches Scathing Attack On Vladimir Putin During State Of The Union

US President Joe Biden used his address at the State of the Union, to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin that he "has no idea what's coming".

Using his speech as a platform to target Mr Putin, Biden’s rousing address bought Democrats and Republicans to their feet in support for Ukraine.

"Let each of us, if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," he said.

Demonstrating that he is at the top of his game, the US president, said that Putin had poorly miscalculated Ukraine.

"He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," Mr Biden said.

"From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world."

The US president announced that in support of Ukraine, the United States will ban Russian flights from American airspace.

"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," he said.

The move sees the US join Europe which has also imposed a near-total ban on Russian aircraft flying overhead.

European countries who have banned their airspace to Russian carriers include Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden.

"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Mr Biden said. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."

