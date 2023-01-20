US Rock Legend David Crosby Dies Aged 81

The founding member of rock groups. The Byrds, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

His wife, Jan Dance confirmed his passing in a statement, "after a long illness".

"His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," it read.

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us,” read a statement from his family.

Renowned for his guitar skills and vocal harmonies, Crosby achieved an remarkable feat of being inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two occasions.

Crosby's career was marked with his hostile relationship with musician, and a longstanding battle with drugs.

The son of a Hollywood filmmaker, he was born in Los Angeles and rose to fame with The Byrds in 1964.

He dated Joni Mitchell in the late 1960's, ultimately leading to his departure from The Byrds.