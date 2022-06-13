US Senators Inch Closer To Bipartisan Gun Control Deal After Recent Spate Of Mass Shootings

A bipartisan group of US senators have agreed to a framework for potential legislation on gun safety, including tougher background checks on those under the age of 21.

It comes after US President Joe Biden called on Congress to "pass common sense gun safety legislation" following a recent surge in mass shootings across the US, from Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, New York, with protesters urging lawmakers to take note of shifting public opinion and enact legislation to curb gun violence.

March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Announced on Monday (AEST), the plan includes:

Support for state-based "red flag" laws that keep guns out of the hands of people deemed at-risk

Tougher background checks for firearms buyers under 21 years of age

A crackdown on "straw purchases" by people illegally buying firearms

"Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans," the negotiating group, led by Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican John Cornyn of Texas, said in a statement.

"Today, we are announcing a common sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," the Senate group said.

"Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities." - Senate Group statement

The senators also called for increased support for mental health and school safety resources, as well as including domestic violence convictions and restraining orders in the national background check database.

Acknowledging the deal’s weaknesses, whilst welcoming action, Biden said in a statement:

“It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades,” he said.

“There are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House. Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives.” - President Biden

