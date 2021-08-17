US Transport Safety Authority Investigate Tesla's Autopilot And Cruise Control Systems

A formal probe is underway in the US into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, amid several collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

Founded by Elon Musk, Tesla has sold 765,000 vehicles since 2014 which will all go under the microscope, after 17 people were injured and one killed as a part of the investigation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes dating back to 2018 where the on Autopilot or in Traffic Aware Cruise Control had collided with emergency vehicles where it detected flashing lights, flares, illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

In a statement from the National Transport Safety Board, Chair Jennifer L Homendy said "Today's action by NHTSA is a positive step forward for safety,"

"As we navigate the emerging world of advanced driving assistance systems, it's important that NHTSA has insight into what these vehicles can, and cannot, do"

It has been reported that Autopilot has frequently been misused by drivers of Tesla vehicles, some who have been caught drink-driving and in one scenario the driver was found riding in the back seat.

The investigation includes Tesla's current models, prior Models Y, X, S and 3 from the 2014 through 2021 model years.

