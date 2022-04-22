US Warns China Against Establishing Solomon Islands Military Base

The US will oversee the opening of a Chinese embassy in the Solomon Islands, warning the Honiara that it will "respond accordingly" if a military base is established.

The Solomon Islands made a major move across the Pacific by signing a security pact with Beijing, which allows them to control security threats and be on-ground in national disaster responses.

If the security pact by China seemingly poses a threat to the US or allied nations, the White House will take action to ensure control remains balanced.

In February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the they would open an embassy in the South Pacific nation to counter China's growing influence.

While a final version of the pact is yet to be released, a leaked online copy said that Chinese ships could stop over in the Pacific nation for logistical restoration. It adds that China could send their own armed forces there "to assist in maintaining social order".

While US officials "respected the rights of nations to make sovereign decisions in the best interest of their people" the pact between the two nations raised security risk for surrounding regions, including Australia.

"The US delegation outlined clear areas of concern with respect to the purpose, scope, and transparency of the agreement," the White House said.

"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the US would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly." - The White House

"In response to these enumerated concerns, Prime Minister Sogavare reiterated his specific assurances that there would be no military base, no long-term presence, and no power projection capability, as he has said publicly."

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg did not say when the Morrison government were informed of the draft pact, but revealing that "we've known that this was always a risk".

